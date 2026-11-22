MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada welcomed him at the airport.

This is Shah's first visit to India and the first bilateral visit since he was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal in March this year. He has already visited New York in September to participate in the United Nations General Assembly since assuming office.

During his visit to India, Shah is scheduled to hold talks with PM Modi on Monday, where they will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

"During the visit, Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 and discuss a range of issues of mutual interest," Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said at a press briefing on Friday.

The two leaders will also jointly address a press conference following their bilateral talks. On the same day, PM Modi will host an official luncheon in honour of the Nepali Prime Minister and his delegation.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shah. During his visit, PM Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu.

For his visit to India, Shah is accompanied by Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials, forming a 35-member government delegation.

A separate 52-member delegation of business representatives will participate in the visit at their own expense.

Securing additional air entry routes from India, obtaining substantial financial support for reconstruction following the devastating floods of August 26, and securing concessions from India on trade and transit are among the Nepali government's top priorities, Nepali officials said.

On India's part, securing access to Nepali airspace and improving the investment climate for Indian businesses in Nepal, particularly in the energy sector, are among its key concerns, according to Nepali officials.

Bilateral talks are expected to cover post-flood reconstruction assistance, energy, trade, connectivity and broader bilateral cooperation. The two sides are also expected to unveil a Joint Vision Document titled "Samriddha Nepal, Samunnat Bharat" (Prosperous Nepal, Developed India) to set long-term bilateral goals and concrete targets.

The two countries are also expected to inaugurate several completed projects related to connectivity and energy cooperation, and lay the foundation stones for new projects during the visit.

Discussions between the two sides will focus on strengthening economic cooperation in trade, transportation, investment, energy, connectivity networks and infrastructure development, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said.

The two sides will also exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

Shah's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, according to the MEA statement. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral partnership and advance mutually beneficial cooperation.