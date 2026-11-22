MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has issued 3,000 free entry passes for the Bharani Deepam and Maha Deepam ceremonies at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai on November 24.

For the first time, devotees selected for entry through the online system can attend the ceremonies free of charge.

Half the passes for each ceremony have gone to Tiruvannamalai district residents, and the other half to devotees from elsewhere in the state.

The department said the equal allocation was intended to give people who live in the district and those who travel to the temple an equal opportunity to witness the festival.

For Bharani Deepam, 500 of the 1,000 passes went to district residents. Devotees from other districts received the remaining 500.

Maha Deepam accounts for the larger share of the allocation, with 1,000 passes each for local devotees and visitors from outside the Tiruvannamalai district.

The department said it used a computerised draw to select the pass holders. The automated lottery was introduced to make the selection process transparent. In previous years, devotees paid for online entry to the two ceremonies, with tickets priced at Rs 500 and Rs 600. Selected devotees have received text messages with links to download their passes.

The department said pass holders must produce both the electronic pass and Aadhaar cards for verification at the temple entrance on November 24.

The annual festival draws lakhs of devotees from across Tamil Nadu.

At a review meeting on November 18, HR&CE Minister Ramesh discussed preparations with the Tiruvannamalai District Collector and officials from the departments responsible for services during the festival.

With large crowds expected, the minister reviewed security, traffic regulation and parking arrangements. Road safety was also on the agenda as officials considered how to ease congestion in Tiruvannamalai while devotees make their way to the temple and around Annamalai hill.

The review also covered drinking water, toilets, sanitation and medical facilities for pilgrims.

Ramesh took stock of arrangements for annadhanam, the free meals served to devotees during the festival. He asked the departments overseeing traffic, security and pilgrim facilities to coordinate their work.

Among the priorities he set was ensuring that devotees could complete Girivalam, the traditional walk around Annamalai hill, without difficulty as crowds gather in Tiruvannamalai for the ceremonies.