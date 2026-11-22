MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Somehow, it did not come as a shock when Congress MP Imran Masood alleged religious discrimination against pacer Mohammed Siraj over his exclusion from the playing XI in the first Test against New Zealand. The reason is not that there is any truth in the statement, but that the Congress has now crossed all limits of constitutional propriety and general political etiquette.

Masood's statement came at a time when his party leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was making equally controversial statements during his US visit. From claiming that India is heading towards an economic disaster to saying that the country has become a "side player" in international affairs, Gandhi's statements are being viewed as attempts to undermine India's standing on foreign soil.

Gandhi has also been drawing comparisons with Pakistan, almost praising Islamabad's involvement in negotiating the US-Iran conflict. The BJP was quick to label him a "Pakistan fan boy".

Earlier, during the investor summit in Hyderabad, named 'Bharat Summit 2026', Gandhi, on the concluding day on November 14, stated that India was "no longer functioning as a democracy" and claimed that the democratic system had been destroyed in 2014. He was even seen clapping and appearing excited when Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck raised 'vote chori' slogans during the business summit. Filibeck also expressed support for Rahul Gandhi's campaign against the BJP-led government in India, bringing an international political dimension to the domestic debate.

Gandhi, who often holds a pocket-sized copy of the Constitution in his hand, needs to understand that questioning the government is one thing, but celebrating foreign criticism of India's democratic institutions is quite another. A political leader may have differences with the government of the day, but that should not mean taking every opportunity to run down the country on foreign soil.

The question that arises is why Gandhi should have celebrated the statement of a foreigner on the Indian electoral system. The answer may not be difficult to comprehend. In his endeavour to run down the Modi-led government, he does not hesitate to take any steps.

During an event in London in March 2023, Gandhi was reported to have said that the surprising thing was that the "so-called defenders of democracy, which are the US and European countries, seem to just be oblivious that a huge chunk of the democratic model has come undone... That is a real problem... the Opposition is fighting that battle... It's not just an Indian battle. It's actually a much more important battle..."

And Rahul Gandhi is not the only senior Congress leader who has been setting aside political decorum while targeting the Prime Minister.

Another senior and veteran leader of the grand old party, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, sparked a major political controversy in October during an event in Patna, Bihar. While calling PM Modi a 'habitual liar' over his promise to bring back black money, he also responded to an audience member by saying, 'Modi ka baap bhi jayega'

So, when the Congress top leadership does not shy away from crossing all boundaries of political decorum, a statement like the one made by Imran Masood does not surprise anyone. In fact, it could be considered another low for the party.

Imran Masood is considered to be one of the coterie close to Rahul Gandhi, and his statement on the Indian cricket team should not be taken in isolation. The party has been trying to impress the Muslim community ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in seven states, with Uttar Pradesh being a particular focus. As per the 2011 Census, Muslims constitute over 19 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population, making them an important electoral constituency for political parties. Hence, the Congress party is trying to woo the community, which is often perceived by political parties as a consolidated voting bloc.

Masood's statement is not an isolated incident and can be seen as part of the pro-Muslim agenda that the party has been pursuing for some time. Although a few party leaders have not endorsed Masood's remarks on the Indian cricket team, the party leadership has neither condemned nor reprimanded him.

The silence of the leadership is, again, not unexpected. He is the same leader who, during the 2014 general election campaign, threatened to "chop" Narendra Modi, then Gujarat Chief Minister and the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, "into pieces" (boti-boti kar denge). He was not reprimanded by the party high command, though Rahul Gandhi was reported to have disapproved of the remarks, but he still shared an election rally stage with Masood at the time. Since then, Masood has risen through the party ranks and has become one of its most vocal leaders.

So, when he alleged discrimination on religious grounds, it did not really shock anyone.

It is a well-known fact that the Indian cricket team is beyond politics. It is about passion, dedication, hard work and, above all, teamwork. There has never been any religious distinction among its players. Syed Kirmani, Sunil Gavaskar, M.S. Dhoni or Mohammed Shami -- none of them have been seen through the prism of religion by millions of Indians. They have all been the darlings of the nation. They are simply the men in blue or white, wearing the Indian cap with pride.

Masood's statement is a bitter and mischievous attempt to create an emotional narrative for his party ahead of the UP elections. The Congress, and more particularly Rahul Gandhi, who actually holds the strings, should stop making such remarks. Engaging in political manoeuvring is one thing, but dragging sports and cricketers into a political discourse reflects pettiness and short-sightedness.

(Deepika Bhan can be contacted at...)