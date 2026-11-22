MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "buying" Members of Parliament (MPs) from other parties in order to pass the Delimitation Bill, claiming that the party's "national stock exchange is offering Rs 150 crore" in exchange of one MP.

However, the BJP hit back at Raut, asking him to stop spreading "fake news".

Addressing reporters here, the Shiv Sena-UBT MP said: "The Union government has become stubborn and arrogant. The Parliament's Winter Session is not being held, which is a very dangerous development."

Raut claimed the reason for the Winter Session of the Parliament not being announced yet is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah want the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 (alongside the Delimitation Bill) to be passed if the session takes place.

"This is their (BJP government's) ego, and they are sacrificing the Winter Session for it. They have no concern for the country, the Constitution or Parliament. They have decided to get the Delimitation Bill passed at any cost," he alleged.

"They (BJP) will break or suppress smaller parties in order to reach the one-third mark (required in the Lok Sabha to pass the Bill). And if they are unable to break the parties, the MPs will be bought," the Shiv Sena-UBT leader said.

Raut also claimed, "The worth of BJP's national stock exchange is Rs 150 crore for one MP."

He alleged that MPs are not disqualified from the House even if a political party's whip is defied.

Under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution (the Anti-Defection Law), breaking or defying a political party's whip in India is grounds for disqualification from the Legislature.

"The BJP's national stock exchange is offering 150 crores for breaking away MPs and no one is disqualified despite defying a party's whip. Even agents have been appointed to tap MPs and the entire money is going from Maharashtra," Raut claimed.

"A senior Minister from Maharashtra has taken the responsibility to fund this," he added.

However, BJP spokesperson TR Srinivas criticised Sanjay Raut, holding him accountable for the splitting up of Shiv Sena.

"He (Sanjay Raut) regularly makes allegations without any evidence, proof or facts. It is because of him, the Maha Vikas Aghadi became the 'Maha Vinash Aghadi', and the Shiv Sena split because of his attitude and statements. He has still not learned from his mistakes, and the way he starts propagating fake news is laughable," he told IANS.

Srinivas said that the Shiv Sena-UBT MP's statements should be taken with a pinch of salt.

"Sanjay Raut should get his act straight and stop spreading fake news," he added.