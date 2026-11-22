Dharennavar Rejects Dosanjh Allegations Over Song Lyric Restrictions

Dr Punditrao Dharennavar, Associate Professor of Sociology at PGGC-46, Chandigarh, has rejected Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's allegations of "double standards" over restrictions on song lyrics, saying his objections are not limited to one artist but extend to singers across the music industry whose songs allegedly promote alcohol, drugs and gun culture.

Responding to Dosanjh's remarks during his November 21 concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Dharennavar said he had also raised objections to performances by international and Indian artists, including Coldplay, and maintained that he was against songs promoting substance abuse irrespective of who performs them.

Dosanjh had questioned why Coldplay faced no similar objections when the British band performed its song Hymn for the Weekend, featuring the line“I'm feeling drunk and high”, at the same venue in January 2025, while his own songs attracted restrictions. Rejecting the comparison, Dharennavar, in a self-recorded video message, said he had submitted a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) in Ahmedabad before Coldplay's performance. According to him, the officer subsequently issued a notice asking the band not to perform the song.

“Before Coldplay came to perform, I had sent a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer, Ahmedabad. On the basis of my complaint, the District Child Protection Officer issued a notice. In that notice, it was written that Coldplay would not sing that song,” Dharennavar said.