Pakistan A Elect To Bowl First Against India A In Doha Asia Cup Clash

Doha [Qatar], November 22 (ANI): Pakistan A won the toss and decided to bowl first in a much-awaited contest against India A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. The Tilak Varma-led side is unchanged after recording a 306-run win over Nepal in the last match, where they bamboozled their neighbours by restricting them to just 26 runs when they were chasing a daunting target of 333 runs. Abdul Samad's Pakistani side is also coming in without making any changes to their playing XI from their last game, where they defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 61 runs.

India A (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav

Pakistan A (Playing XI): Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir(w), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza

After winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Samad said, "We would like to bat first. The team is very confident today. The pitch looks dry, so that's why we want to bat. The boys are very confident. Maaz, every batsman, every bowler and every teammate is confident. You'll see a good match today. Same side."

Indian skipper Tilak said, "We were also looking to bat. Pitch looks slightly dry. Terrific it was by Harshit and Prince. Was a treat to watch. After coming from injury, bowling like that is important for them and the team. For us it's just another game, but for spectators it's an interesting match; they always look forward to it. Same team."

There was no handshake between the two captains after the toss. It doesn't get bigger than this in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. India A vs Pakistan A - and form, conditions, and recent history all point to a cracker in Doha. The pitch in Doha has been a leveller. It's not a batting paradise where you can swing from ball one. Against Nepal, India A learnt that the hard way - the ball gripped, stroke-making was tough early on, and both Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi paid the price for impatience. The match will be about who adapts quicker, who is willing to grind for 10-15 balls before opening up. Then there's the rivalry factor. Just last week, India edged Pakistan by one wicket in a last-ball thriller in the Under-19 Asia Cup final. The scenes after that game said it all. That needle will carry over today. Both squads are stacked with players who have already tasted international cricket. Expect intensity, expect drama, and if the pitch plays as it has all tournament, expect a tactical battle where smart cricket wins over brute force. (ANI)