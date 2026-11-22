A bride in Firozabad refused to go ahead with her wedding after the jaimala ceremony, alleging that the groom had called another woman into his room and stayed with her for roughly half an hour. The wedding was to take place at Gopal Marriage Home on the night of November 20, within Uttar police station limits.

The bride, Kajal, 24, and the groom, Aakash, 26, had already exchanged garlands when the dispute erupted. The two families clashed at the venue, and the argument grew loud enough to draw attention.

According to Kajal, she and Aakash were in a room when he called another woman inside and asked her to leave. She said the groom then remained in the room with the woman for around half an hour. She and her relatives objected, which set off the confrontation between the two sides and led her to call off the marriage.

Kajal later went to the police station still wearing her red bridal outfit, with mehndi on her hands. She told officers she was from Etah district and that her parents had come to Firozabad for the wedding. She said Aakash is a resident of Dwarakapuri, which is why the ceremony was being held there. She said that after the jaimala she decided she could not marry him, and demanded strict action, adding that what happened to her should not happen to another girl.

Aakash arrived at the police station afterwards in his turban and sherwani. He denied the allegations and said he had done nothing wrong. He said the woman who came to meet him was a friend's sister who works in Gurugram and lives in Kasganj, and that she had attended the wedding and came to tell him she was leaving.

He also disputed Kajal's account of the room, saying he had not locked the door or asked the bride to step out, and that the cameraman had told her to leave.

Seema Rathore, a guest at the wedding, said things were normal at first and photography was underway when the groom asked the bride to leave. She said two boys then left a girl inside the room and went away, after which the door was locked from the inside and stayed shut for a long time. She added that she did not know what happened inside.