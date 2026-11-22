MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

"Since this morning, a search and rescue operation has been underway in Dymer, Kyiv region. Part of a five-story apartment building has collapsed following a Russian drone attack. I thank our first responders for acting quickly: nine people have already been evacuated, and the fire has been contained. But unfortunately, people may still be trapped under the rubble – 14 people remain unaccounted for. All necessary services are working at the scene," Zelensky said.

A child was also injured in a Russian attack involving guided aerial bombs (KABs) on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia.

"Overall, 20 regions of Ukraine have come under Russian attack this week. Russia launched around 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 aerial bombs, and 165 missiles of various types at them. A significant number were ballistic missiles, including North Korean ones, which the Russians are constantly helping Pyongyang modernize to improve their accuracy. Against this backdrop, it is particularly difficult to understand the delays in supplying anti-ballistic interceptors to Ukraine," Zelensky emphasized.

He stressed that Ukraine's air defences must be strengthened.

Russians attack energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr region four times in one day

"It is very important that America authorize the transfer of missiles for Patriot systems that our partners have already paid for under PURL. It is also important to continue contributions to the PURL program, which is our main source of anti-ballistic interceptors. Thank you to everyone who is helping with this," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a five-story apartment building was damaged in a Russian drone attack in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, causing a fire. Two people were injured. It was reported that as many as eight people could be trapped under the rubble of the apartment building.