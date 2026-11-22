Attack On Vyshhorod District: Eight People May Be Trapped Under Rubble Of Apartment Building
The attack destroyed an entire entrance section of a residential building, from the first to the fifth floors.
Nine people have been evacuated, while two others were injured.
Rescuers are clearing the debris and searching for survivors. SES canine and explosive ordnance disposal units, as well as engineering equipment, have been deployed to the site. An emergency assistance center has also been set up.Read also: Drone attack damages apartment block in Kyiv region, people may be trapped under rubble
As Ukrinform previously reported, an apartment building was damaged in the Vyshhorod district following a drone attack, and two people were injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment