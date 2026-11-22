MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on Facebook.

The attack destroyed an entire entrance section of a residential building, from the first to the fifth floors.

Nine people have been evacuated, while two others were injured.

Rescuers are clearing the debris and searching for survivors. SES canine and explosive ordnance disposal units, as well as engineering equipment, have been deployed to the site. An emergency assistance center has also been set up.

Drone attack damages apartment block in Kyiv region, people may be trapped under rubble

As Ukrinform previously reported, an apartment building was damaged in the Vyshhorod district following a drone attack, and two people were injured.