Nashville, TN ---Work is now underway for a 440 Greenway expansion which will connect a 0.17-mile segment of the existing 440 greenway from the Park Plaza Trailhead, located at the James H. Fyke Administrative Complex, to Centennial Park.

The new segment will be routed along Park Plaza and will cross 31st Avenue North. New pedestrian level lighting is proposed for the 440 Greenway from the West End Avenue terminus to Centennial Park. The project is scheduled for completion Summer 2027.

Drivers utilizing Park Plaza near Oman Street should be prepared for one- lane roads and on-going detours. The parking stalls on the north side of Park Plaza will be closed, and that lane will be used for one-way traffic. From the corner of 31st heading south towards Oman, Park Plaza will be a one-way street during the course of construction. #

WHO: Metro Parks

WHAT: Construction Underway on 440 Greenway Connector to Centennial Park

WHEN: Now through summer 2027

WHERE: From the corner of 31st heading south towards Oman, Park Plaza will be a one-way street during the course of construction.

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Construction Underway on 440 Greenway Connection to Centennial Park News Provided By Nashville & Davidson County - Tennessee November 22, 2026, 10:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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