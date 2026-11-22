Traffic Division investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating the vehicle believed to be involved in the November 12th crash on Murfreesboro Pike near Edge O' Lake Drive that fatally injured an unidentified Hispanic pedestrian. The vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Trax SUV, (seen in the attached photo) has noticeable damage to the hood on the passenger side.

The man was found lying in the roadway with injuries consistent from being hit by a vehicle. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Investigators are working with the Mexican Consulate to positively identify him and contact his family.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver involved in this fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.



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Traffic Investigators Asking For Assistance In Locating Chevy Trax From Murfreesboro Pike Fatal Crash News Provided By Nashville & Davidson County - Tennessee November 22, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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