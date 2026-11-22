A Tennessee prison inmate serving time for a shooting incident in Rutherford County has now been indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury on a charge of first-degree murder for the January 14, 2025, fatal shooting of Sulaiman Murshed, 23, in the parking lot of Hickory Apartments on Hickory Hollow Place.

Investigation by Homicide Unit Detective Tyler Manivong led to the identification of Taliek Gallishaw-King, 21, as the person responsible for the gunfire, which was related to a drug deal. The Department of Correction will bring Gallishaw-King before a Nashville Criminal Court judge for arraignment on the murder indictment in the near future.



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Tennessee Prison Inmate Indicted in 2025 Nashville Murder Case News Provided By Nashville & Davidson County - Tennessee November 22, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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