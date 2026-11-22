MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is seeking to deepen its engagement with Karnataka in areas ranging from technology and innovation to investment and startup collaboration, as UAE Ambassador to India Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi held a series of high-level meetings with senior state leaders during his visit to the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, it was announced on Sunday.

During the visit, Al Nuaimi met Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and discussed opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation between the UAE and the southern state, with a focus on technology, innovation and investment-led growth.

The ambassador also held talks with Karnataka Minister for Home, Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and E-Governance Priyank Kharge and KEONICS Chairman Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda.

Discussions centred on the use of artificial intelligence in public services, collaboration between startups, and advancements in digital governance.

In a separate meeting with Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, the UAE envoy explored avenues for cooperation in healthcare education, skills development and entrepreneurship.

He also met Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byregowda to discuss urban infrastructure projects and Bengaluru's growing appeal as a destination for UAE investment.

As part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Al Nuaimi participated in the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Country Roundtable on“AI in Government: From Adoption to Co-creation”, organised by the Government of Karnataka.

During the session, he highlighted the UAE's experience in deploying artificial intelligence across government functions and proposed three key areas of collaboration with Karnataka: connecting startups with UAE investors and incubators, jointly developing AI-driven public service solutions, and strengthening links between universities and research institutions in both regions.

The ambassador also hosted an Innovation and Ecosystem Dinner alongside Karnataka's Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, Dr Ajay Dharam Singh.

The event brought together representatives from government, industry and the state's business community to explore opportunities for greater cooperation in innovation-led sectors.

The visit coincided with the finale of the UAE-India Start-Up Series, an initiative aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and innovation between the two countries. According to the organisers, more than 11,000 Indian startups applied for the programme.

Six winning startups will receive opportunities to connect with investors, incubators and potential customers in the UAE as part of broader efforts to integrate Indian innovators into the Gulf nation's startup ecosystem.

The growing focus on technology cooperation comes against the backdrop of rapidly expanding economic ties between India and the UAE.

Bilateral trade between the two countries surpassed $100 billion in FY26, with both sides aiming to double the figure to $200 billion by 2032.