MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded the highest priority to the overall development of the Northeast, with a special focus on education, skill development and creating employment opportunities for the region's youth.

Launching four major development initiatives worth over Rs 5,610 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, HM Shah said the Narendra Modi government has declared border villages as the country's first villages and is undertaking their all-round development by providing essential facilities, including healthcare, electricity, education and drinking water supply.

He said that the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) has been designed for border villages across the country.“Earlier, these villages were referred to as the country's last villages. Modi Ji changed this very concept and gave these villages the distinction of being the country's first villages, emphasising that India begins here and, therefore, development should advance these villages as well,” HM Shah said.

HM Shah said,“We began the nationwide initiative with villages in Arunachal Pradesh situated along the border with China. A review of the programme was also conducted in Itanagar on Saturday.”

The Home Minister said that the Prime Minister himself has become the foremost ambassador for promoting the Northeast tourism across the country. PM Modi has also undertaken several initiatives to promote industrial development in the Northeast while ensuring that its natural beauty remains undisturbed, HM Shah observed.

He said that under the Vibrant Villages Programme, Mobile Medical Units have been flagged off for villages across 11 border districts, and these units are equipped with solar panels and have all the necessary telemedicine servers.“These Mobile Medical Units also feature AI-based portable TB screening, digital X-ray facilities, ECG machines and modern laboratory equipment,” HM Shah pointed out.

The Home Minister informed that over the past 12 years, since the BJP govt came to power at the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi in 2014, not a single capital city or state in the Northeast remains unconnected by rail and air services.“In the 80 years since Independence, the Northeast has witnessed its greatest expansion in connectivity, whether by road, air, railways or, now, waterways. All these major connectivity developments have taken place during the tenure of Modi Ji. This is a remarkable achievement,” he pointed out.

"Can't Arunachal Pradesh become self-reliant in the production of milk, eggs, meat and fish? HM Shah said, adding that not even a litre of milk should have to be brought into Arunachal Pradesh from outside the state.“The same should apply to eggs, fish and meat. If we can achieve this much, I have done the calculations which suggest that we can make at least 32,000 families self-reliant,” he pointed out.

The Home Minister said that on Saturday, the Arunachal Pradesh Police was conferred with the President's Colour, making Arunachal Pradesh the 17th state in the country to receive this prestigious honour among police forces across India.“This is a matter of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh”.

HM Shah suggested that the state government should formulate a programme with self-reliance as its overarching goal, leveraging the cooperative movement through fisheries cooperatives and milk producers' cooperatives.

“Arunachal is known across the entire country for two reasons. First, it is the land where the first rays of the Sun touch India. Second, Arunachal is also believed to be the abode of Lord Parshuram,” the Home Minister observed.

The initiatives launched by HM Shah on Sunday include 'Mission Shikshit Arunachal -- Phase II', power development projects, rural road development works and 199 projects under the Vibrant Villages Programme across 11 border districts.

The Home Minister said that through the VVP, the government aims to develop all border villages in the country and prevent people from migrating to urban areas in search of better livelihood opportunities and facilities.“Development of border villages is the priority of the government. If villagers are economically and otherwise empowered, their lifestyle will change, and their happiness will increase,” he said.

HM Shah said that personnel of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are extending considerable assistance to people living in border villages by helping them increase agricultural production and facilitating the marketing of their locally grown produce.

“As the Army and ITBP personnel are consuming locally produced crops and food items, their emotional bonds with the border villages are becoming stronger,” he noted.

Earlier, after inaugurating and addressing a Cooperative Conference at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar, HM Shah unveiled the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047 and presented Cooperation Awards to recognise contributions to the cooperative sector.

He also inaugurated the 'Saras Mela' and flagged off a Mobile Medical Van as part of the initiatives aimed at strengthening rural development and improving access to essential services.

The four major development initiatives launched by the Home Minister include 'Mission Shikshit Arunachal -- Phase II', with an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore; the 'Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Power Development Programme', with an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore; and the 'Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme', with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore.

In addition, 199 projects worth Rs 110.95 crore under the Vibrant Villages Programme are being taken up across 11 border districts of the state. HM Shah also launched 'Mission SURAKSHA'.