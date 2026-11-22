MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya reflected on how his filmmaking approach has evolved over the years.

Talking exclusively to IANS while promoting his latest drama, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', the director admitted that during his initial days, he used to take as many as 21-22 retakes for a single scene.

However, as he gained experience, he realised that a director's clarity plays a crucial role in the filmmaking process. He added that when a director knows exactly what he wants, the process becomes much easier.

"If the director is confused, then he wants more takes," Barjatya told IANS.

He added, "A picture is seen in its entirety. It's not one individual; there is a character too. When you see a picture, you see the whole picture. You are not seeing just one scene. And if you put a lot of effort into it, then sometimes you lose self-awareness. I believe, I have started believing, that if we are all clear, then we will run faster than everyone else."

The 'Maine pyar kiya' maker further added that he feels that today, the actors come much more prepared, unlike the time when a single actor was working on 3-4 projects together.

"Today's actors are so prepared. They read the script, and the script goes to them beforehand. The scene goes to them at night. I didn't have that training. We were there when my actors used to do three, four, five films together. That's why I had to narrate the entire history because they didn't know what happened later."

"They all also have the patience of doing a single film, working on each film, think about each film. It's a very big shift. We can never even dream that this day was going to come," he added.

Produced by Rajshri Productions, along with Mahaveer Jain Films, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' will get a theatrical release on 27 November.