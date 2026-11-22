The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA), Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), and Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) are working together to investigate potential pesticide contamination in the immediate area around Chorman Airport near Greenwood. The investigation will determine whether nearby drinking water supplies could be affected and any potential environmental impact. This coordinated state investigation is being conducted concurrent with an investigation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Criminal Investigation Division and the U.S. Department of Justice, which notified state agencies of potential contamination around the airport.

Preliminary testing, confirmed Nov. 18, has detected high pesticide levels in surface water samples collected from a ditch on the airport property and at two offsite locations approximately half a mile and two miles from the airport. Some of the contaminants identified may pose risks to human and animal health at high levels. There is no evidence at this time that any humans or animals have been exposed at those levels and testing is ongoing.

Although pesticides have been detected in surface water samples, it is not yet known whether private drinking water wells in the area have been affected. Drinking water in this area comes predominantly from individual private wells, and further testing is needed to determine whether any contaminants are present in those supplies.

As the investigation continues, state agencies are taking steps to begin testing private drinking water wells in the coming weeks. This work includes identifying wells for testing based on environmental sampling results. Testing will begin as soon as initial preparations are completed, and well owners will receive their results along with guidance on any recommended precautions or treatment options.

A call center will open Monday, Nov. 23, at noon to answer residents' questions about the investigation and private well testing. Beginning Monday, residents can call toll-free at 1-866-408-1899 or locally at 302-672-6100. The call center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.

While the safety of private well water is being evaluated, residents with wells who live within 5 miles of the Chorman airport should consider the following precautions to protect themselves and animals in their care:

Do not boil water in an attempt to remove the contaminants. Boiling does not remove pesticides and may increase their concentration. Consider using non-well water sources for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and preparing infant formula. Well water safety is being evaluated. Residents and animals in their care may choose to use other available water sources while testing is underway. For residents who need assistance obtaining alternative drinking water, water will be available Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, 20920 S. Dupont Highway, Farmington, DE 19950. Additional dates may be added depending upon community needs. Continue using usual water sources for washing and bathing. At this time, there is no indication that bathing or washing with well water would be unsafe.

“We understand that residents will have questions about what these findings mean for their families,” Director of Public Health, Dr. Harrison Hines said.“Our focus is on keeping Delawareans safe. Access to safe drinking water is essential, and our priority is to identify any potential risks, make sure appropriate testing is conducted, and help residents understand what steps they may need to take to protect their health.”

Additional environmental sampling is also underway to better understand the extent of any contamination. Initial testing of four pesticide monitoring wells at depths of 13 to 16 feet below ground did not detect pesticide contamination. DNREC is continuing to collect soil and groundwater samples to determine whether contamination has spread and whether additional testing is needed.

“DNREC is undertaking an immediate sampling plan of about 30 locations in a 2.5 mile radius, including soil, ditches, streams and available groundwater monitoring wells, to assess whether chemicals have moved beyond the property and at what levels, and may expand that area,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said.“These results will help us better understand the extent of any contamination and determine what additional steps may be needed.”

The closest municipal water source is approximately 3.8 miles from the airport. Municipal water systems generally draw from deeper aquifers, which may be less affected by surface-level contamination than shallower wells, and are regularly tested for contaminants.

DDA is investigating Chorman Spraying, LLC's pesticide handling practices and this investigation may result in legal action regarding its license.

“Protecting Delaware's waterways, groundwater, and public health is a top priority for our Department,” said Delaware Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton.“Under Delaware law, our Pesticide Section holds regulatory oversight of pesticide use. Our inspectors are actively involved and coordinating with DNREC and Public Health to determine the facts. While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, any applicator found to be in violation of our requirements will be held accountable under the law.

“I also know that this will impact our agriculture producers. We will work extremely hard to provide producers with accurate information and resources to mitigate those challenges.”

Additional information will be shared as the investigation continues. State agencies will evaluate whether any violations of state laws or regulations have occurred and take appropriate enforcement action when warranted.

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