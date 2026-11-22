Snow geese, shown above flocking to feed in a farm field, are the species most associated with highly pathogenic avian influenza

in Delaware, though the first fall 2026 detection of HPAI came from three different kinds of ducks /Delaware DNREC photo

Public Asked to Report Sightings of Sick or Dead Wild Birds to DNREC

The state's first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) for this fall was made during the opening segment of Delaware's 2026-27 duck season (Oct. 31 to Nov. 7) by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) during routine avian influenza surveillance for the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife at the Little Creek Wildlife Area in eastern Kent County. Several hunter-harvested ducks sampled and tested at the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory returned presumptive positive findings of H5 avian influenza.

With the next segment of Delaware's waterfowl season opening Nov. 25, hunters and the public are asked to be vigilant for dead or sick birds that may have fallen victim to avian influenza. The disease has become a common occurrence in the Mid-Atlantic region, primarily impacting the large flocks of snow geese that migrate from the Arctic and form large flocks in Delaware each winter. However, the first finding of the 2026-2027 season involved seven ducks of three different species – green-winged teal, American black duck and northern shoveler.

To report groups of sick or dead birds, including ducks, geese, shorebirds, raptors and other wild birds, hunters and the public at large are asked to use the Division of Fish and Wildlife's sick and dead wildlife reporting form. Reporting deceased or sick wildlife does not guarantee DNREC or USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services will respond to every report, only that a representative will assess the report, and if additional information is needed, may make follow-up contact. These reports help biologists track impacts to wild birds across the state and assess the severity of HPAI impacts on Delaware wildlife.

If a resident finds a dead wild bird on their property and wants to remove it themselves, they should wear proper personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, a mask, and safety glasses, to dispose of it. Double-bag each dead bird found, zip-tie the bag and put it in the trash bin for pickup and disposal at a Delaware Solid Waste Authority landfill. Residents are also advised to carefully remove and dispose of all PPE in the dedicated trash bags and always wash their hands afterward.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds through nasal and eye secretions and manure. The virus can be spread from flock to flock, in both poultry and wild birds, through contact with infected fowl, equipment and the clothing and shoes of poultry producers and caretakers. Waterfowl hunters who also raise poultry should take extra precautions and follow strict biosecurity protocols.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers the risk to the general public from HPAI H5 infections to be low. However, human infections with H5 viruses have increased in the United States over the last several years, largely among agricultural and dairy workers who interact with farm animals. With the second segment of Delaware's duck and goose season starting soon, waterfowl hunters can reduce the risk of spreading the disease, especially as it might impact the state's poultry industry.

Waterfowl hunters should follow safety protocols that include:

Do not harvest or handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead. Do not eat, drink or smoke while cleaning game. Wear rubber gloves while cleaning game or when cleaning home bird feeders. Wash hands with soap and water immediately after handling game or cleaning bird feeders. Wash all tools and work surfaces with soap and water. Avoid food cross-contamination. Keep uncooked game in a separate container, away from cooked or ready-to-eat foods. Cook game meat thoroughly; poultry should reach an internal temperature of 165 °F to kill disease organisms and parasites.

For more information about avian influenza impacting wildlife, visit the DNREC website.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state's natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware's fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 75,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, ...; Nikki Lavoie, ...

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DNREC Announces First Fall 2026 Avian Influenza Cases Detected in Delaware Migratory Waterfowl News Provided By November 22, 2026, 10:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.