MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) China is supporting Africa's push for the indigenous processing of minerals, with commitments for big investments in these projects. The strategy offers Beijing commercial opportunities and strengthens its strategic influence, even as African governments seek to escape a longstanding dependence on exporting raw materials, according to a report in Nile Post.

It cites a report by Beijing-based consultancy Development Reimagined which found that Chinese investments worth $16.3 billion across Africa involved mineral value addition, including processing, refining and manufacturing. These accounted for 19 of 32 mining, exploration and development projects, representing $41.2 billion in investments across 15 countries through June 2025.

The findings highlight a shift in African priorities. Countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Guinea and Zimbabwe have imposed export restrictions or bans to encourage domestic processing. Their objective is straightforward: retain more economic value, create industrial employment and develop capabilities beyond extraction, the report states.

Yet the investment figures reveal an important distinction. While value addition features in most projects, its share of total investment remains constrained by a handful of enormous mining deals. The $23 billion Simandou iron ore development in Guinea, for instance, accounts for a substantial portion of the commitments tracked, with domestic processing arrangements still limited or awaiting confirmation, the report points out.

It further states that for China, supporting mineral processing is a strategic extension of its established dominance in mineral supply chains, industrial manufacturing and infrastructure. African processing facilities could generate additional demand for Chinese technology, equipment, financing and engineering services, while securing long-term access to strategically important resources.

President Xi Jinping has publicly endorsed Africa's efforts to capture greater value from its minerals but this forms part of China's geopolitical rivalry with the US. Washington is pursuing preferential access to designated mining assets in Congo and competing for development rights at Kenya's mineral-rich Mrima Hill. Beijing's rhetoric positions China as a partner in African industrialisation rather than a competitor seeking resource access.

“However, African governments should not mistake competing geopolitical interest for guaranteed economic advantage. Financing, mineral offtake agreements and ownership arrangements can constrain national choices over where resources are processed and where profits ultimately accrue. Domestic refining facilities alone will not guarantee meaningful technology transfer, employment or industrial diversification,” the article observes.