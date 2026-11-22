MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The absence of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the inauguration ceremony of the 'Nitish Setu' has triggered a political row, with many taking objection to the absence of Nitish Kumar from the event. Congress leader Udit Raj, taking note of the incident, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using its alliance partners to secure power and subsequently "destroying" them.

Udit Raj alleged that the BJP had a history of exploiting its allies for political gains before moving to marginalise them. Referring to the political developments in Bihar, Maharashtra and Punjab, he claimed that parties which had helped the BJP come to power had eventually suffered due to its political strategies.

Speaking to IANS, Udit Raj alleged that the BJP had repeatedly used the support of regional and alliance partners to form governments before subsequently weakening their political influence and sidelining them.

"I can give you three examples. They came to power in Bihar on the crutches of Janata Dal (United) and finished off JD(U); Shiv Sena used to be the elder brother in Maharashtra, and after coming to power with their support, they split Shiv Sena; in Punjab, they formed governments on the crutches of Akali Dal and devastated Akali Dal. Whomever they align with, they end up destroying them," Udit Raj said.

Notably, PM Modi inaugurated the six-lane Nitish Setu over the River Ganga in the Vaishali district on Saturday. Upon his arrival in Bihar, the Prime Minister was received at the airport by Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and several other NDA leaders.

PM Modi also shared photographs on his official X handle, showing him warmly greeting and interacting with Nitish Kumar at the airport.

However, the former Chief Minister was notably absent from the stage during the inauguration ceremony.