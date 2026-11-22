US Panel Report Reaffirms China Strategy to Contain India via Pakistan

Former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev has said that a US Congressional panel report highlighting China's growing military and strategic support to Pakistan reiterates what India has known for years, asserting that Beijing has been using Islamabad and other regional neighbours to contain New Delhi and prevent it from emerging as an equal strategic competitor. Commenting on the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) report, Sachdev said there were no significant new revelations in its findings, as China's support for Pakistan through military cooperation, arms supplies and infrastructure investments has long been part of its strategy to counter India.

He, however, welcomed the report's recommendation that Washington strengthen its partnership with New Delhi to help it compete with Beijing. Speaking to ANI, Sachdev said, "Regarding this report, there are no genuinely new facts in it. Experts have known for a very long time that China assists Pakistan, directly or indirectly, to counter and compete with India. There are several reasons for this. First, China and Pakistan share strategic agreements and view each other as strategic partners. About half of all weapons China exports go to Pakistan, and China is even manufacturing weapons inside Pakistan in partnership with them."

"Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), China is slated to invest $67 billion, much of which has already been spent on infrastructure such as highways and the development of Gwadar Port in Balochistan. These projects are not merely bilateral economic ventures. As the Congressional panel has now highlighted or 'discovered,' it is part of China's deliberate grand strategy to contain India, ensuring India stays bogged down dealing with Pakistan rather than directly competing with China."

The USCC report, in a chapter titled 'China's Other Front: India and the Future of US Strategy in the Indo-Pacific', warned that Beijing's deepening military partnership with Islamabad is increasing the risk of a two-front security challenge for India. It also called on Washington to expand operational defence cooperation with New Delhi, particularly in the Indian Ocean.

Sachdev also criticised former US President Donald Trump's approach towards India, describing it as inconsistent in view of Washington's engagement with Beijing alongside its trade measures and public remarks concerning New Delhi. "However, former President Trump has blown hot and cold on this issue. On one hand, he praises ties with India and lauds Prime Minister Modi, but on the other hand, he engages with Chinese President Xi Jinping," Sachdev said.