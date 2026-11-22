India Gold Import Bill Drops 40 Percent Amid PM Modi Public Appeal

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India's gold import bill fell by USD 16.46 billion, or nearly 40 per cent, in April–October 2026 from a year earlier, according to Commerce Ministry data. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday linked the decline to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases for a year.

In a statement citing its Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT said,“the latest figures clearly demonstrate the impact of this appeal.” The ministry's October quick estimates put gold imports at USD 24.78 billion for the seven months to October, down from USD 41.24 billion in the same period last year. In October alone, imports fell 62.57 per cent year on year to USD 5.51 billion from USD 14.72 billion. The October figures are provisional.

Speaking at the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow on Saturday, Modi said people had responded to his appeal.“I requested the people of the country not to buy gold for a year unless absolutely necessary... our citizens listened... Gold prices fell,” he said, according to the official English rendering of his speech.

India raised its gold import duty from 6 per cent to 15 per cent in May. The World Gold Council's July–September report put India's gold demand at 162.5 tonnes, down 29 per cent from a year earlier. The council cited high prices and a shift in the festive calendar as factors behind the 20 per cent fall in jewellery demand and said the higher duty likely also affected demand for bars and coins, which fell 40 per cent. The council's November 17 market update said October imports more than tripled from September's low, likely because jewellers restocked for the festive season as prices softened.

Khandelwal estimated that gold imports could fall to USD 35–40 billion in 2026–27. Commerce Ministry data put the previous financial year's bill at USD 71.98 billion, up from USD 58.01 billion in 2024–25. (ANI)