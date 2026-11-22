Prashant Kishor Claims BJP is Marginalizing JDU in Bihar

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday said anyone with a basic understanding of Bihar politics could see that the JD(U) is slowly getting finished in the state by the BJP. The remarks came as he was asked about Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's comment alleging that the BJP uses people for its political interests and later discards them.

Kishor, while speaking to ANI, said, "The BJP is wiping out Nitish Kumar's party. There is no need for a Randeep Surjewala to comment on that. Anyone who understands even a little about Bihar politics can see that the JDU is gradually being wiped out, and the BJP, as the larger party, is slowly swallowing up the JDU and its leadership."

Kishor further alleged that theft and corruption have become worse under the NDA government in Bihar. "Earlier, there were scams, and people talked about them. Now, corruption and looting are happening in the name of good governance. If you look only at corruption, far more money is being stolen now than in the animal husbandry scam people talk about. It is not as though there were scams before and now Bihar has a government of King Harishchandra. Under the NDA government, too, theft and corruption are even worse," added Kishore.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the BJP over the inauguration of the 'Nitish Setu', alleging that the party uses people for its political interests and later discards them. He said former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party could face similar treatment. Speaking to the media, Surjewala said, "The BJP uses people and then throws them into the washing machine like a used handkerchief. This is what they are going to do to Nitish Kumar and his party too."

Surjewala's remarks came in the backdrop of a political row that erupted over former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's political standing. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told ANI that naming the bridge after a living leader implied he was "politically finished", arguing that memorials are traditionally for departed figures. Yadav also claimed the structure had already been unveiled earlier by Kumar and that the Centre provided no funding for the project. However, the ruling NDA hit back strongly, with Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary defending the naming to ANI, asserting that it honoured Kumar's two decades of service and a project conceptualised in 2012 with broad consensus.