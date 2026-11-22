Indian Fans Celebrate Record-Breaking Test Performance

Indian cricket fans expressed delight and confidence after India scripted history with a record-breaking batting performance against New Zealand on Day 4 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, registering their highest-ever Test innings total on foreign soil at 720/9 declared.

"It was a good day. Indian players performed very well. Today, history has been created. Tomorrow will be our day. I am confident that we will defeat New Zealand tomorrow. India is in a good position," an Indian fan told ANI at the end of the day's play. Another fan echoed similar sentiments, expressing optimism about India's chances of securing a victory on the final day. "India broke a new record today, which is a very good thing. Tomorrow, we will definitely see the result of the match. Either India is going to win, or it will be a draw. It is a very interesting game. It would be better if we could get a couple of wickets. Tomorrow, by the end of the day, we can win the match. India is performing really well," the fan said.