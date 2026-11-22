Indian Cricket Fans Celebrate Historic Batting Performance In NZ Test
Indian Fans Celebrate Record-Breaking Test Performance
Indian cricket fans expressed delight and confidence after India scripted history with a record-breaking batting performance against New Zealand on Day 4 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, registering their highest-ever Test innings total on foreign soil at 720/9 declared.
"It was a good day. Indian players performed very well. Today, history has been created. Tomorrow will be our day. I am confident that we will defeat New Zealand tomorrow. India is in a good position," an Indian fan told ANI at the end of the day's play. Another fan echoed similar sentiments, expressing optimism about India's chances of securing a victory on the final day. "India broke a new record today, which is a very good thing. Tomorrow, we will definitely see the result of the match. Either India is going to win, or it will be a draw. It is a very interesting game. It would be better if we could get a couple of wickets. Tomorrow, by the end of the day, we can win the match. India is performing really well," the fan said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment