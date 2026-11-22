Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Sudeep sharply questioned Modern Mahakavi Manja over his choice of words, bringing the contestant's language into focus during the latest episode.

Viewers are eagerly waiting for this week's episode of Bigg Boss Season 13. Discussions are likely on tasks, nominations, and the Queens' game. Self-proclaimed great poet Manju interfered in the fight between Ganavi and Jagadish and let his tongue slip as usual.

In the promo released today, host Sudeep poses a few questions to Manjunath, who had raised doubts about manhood. Sudeep asks Manju, "You have raised your voice even in matters that don't concern you, right Manju?"

Jagadish complains to Sudeep saying, "He talks about manhood, sir." Addressing this issue, Sudeep strictly asks, "Jagadish wasn't talking about you there. So how do men talk, Manju? Like how you talked before coming out of the house?"

Sudeep continues asking, "Did you come inside after making one film? Are you the one who came from cleaning utensils? If he came to Bigg Boss from cleaning utensils, that is his achievement. How would you feel if someone asked you what you've achieved to be here, Manjunath?" This is what has been shown in the promo so far.

Three female contestants, who were the young queens at the beginning of the week, have been sent to jail for poor performance. Kiran Shastry strongly argued that they were nominated because of these three and that the three young queens who failed to take the right decision should be sent to jail for poor performance.