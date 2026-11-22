Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of the Hero Splendor Plus, one of the top-selling two-wheelers in India. Let's check out the old and new price details for each variant.

Hero MotoCorp has hiked the price of India's favourite 100 cc commuter, the Hero Splendor Plus. The company has applied this price change across multiple variants, right from the base drum brake model to the Special Edition. According to the update, the base model, which previously retailed at Rs 77,777, now costs Rs 78,912. That is an increase of Rs 1,135. The brand has also hiked the i3S variant's price from Rs 78,910 to Rs 80,045. Note that these are Delhi ex-showroom prices. The on-road price will differ based on the state and city.

The Splendor Plus Special Edition has received the maximum hike in this price revision. The company previously sold this model as the Black and Accent edition, but has now renamed it to Special Edition. Its old price of Rs 78,580 has now jumped to Rs 81,666. That is a solid Rs 3,086 hike. The 125 Million Edition also gets a price bump, going from Rs 80,531 to Rs 81,666. The company equips these models with a drum brake setup at the front.

Along with the price hike, Hero has introduced three new colours for the Special Edition. You can now get this model in Matte Grey, Matte Vernier Grey, and Candy Blazing Red. The company has not changed the colour options for the other variants. Similarly, the bike gets no mechanical or engine updates. If you want a front disc brake, you have to pick the XTEC variant. The XTEC is the only model in the Splendor Plus lineup that offers a front disc brake.

The Splendor Plus XTEC drum brake variant is now priced at Rs 82,418, while the front disc brake variant costs Rs 85,461. The company packs this model with features like an analogue-digital meter, Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts, and real-time mileage indicators. The XTEC 2.0 variant carries a price tag of Rs 84,549. This one gets an LED headlight and hazard lights. However, it misses out on the front disc brake and only comes with a drum brake.

The ethanol-compatible Splendor Plus Flex variant has also seen a Rs 1,332 hike, bringing its new price to Rs 84,042. Its previous price was Rs 82,710. The company designed this model to run on ethanol-blended fuel ranging from E20 to E85. When running on E85 fuel, it produces 8.6 hp and 8.3 Nm of torque, according to the brand. Meanwhile, the HF Deluxe Flex variant retains its old introductory price of Rs 72,792. Overall, the Splendor Plus range has witnessed a maximum price hike of up to Rs 3,086.