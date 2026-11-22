MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Some flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continued to be disrupted on Sunday as Houthi attacks continue on the Kingdom's civilian infrastructure.

The disruptions come as several carriers have extended flight suspensions to Saudi destinations in recent weeks, particularly Riyadh and Dammam.

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Etihad Airways has cancelled all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam until November 30, citing ongoing regional disruption. The airline said all other flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia continue to operate as scheduled.

Air India and Air India Express have also extended their suspension of flights to and from Jeddah until November 24. Services to Riyadh and Dammam remain suspended until November 30.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Flights affected in Dubai:

According to Dubai Airports' flight schedule, the following flights were affected on Sunday, November 22.

Flights between Dubai and Saudi Arabia:

Flynas flights XY 212 and XY 210 to Riyadh, and XY 211 and XY 209 from Riyadh were cancelled.

Flynas XY 811 from Dammam was delayed by 37 minutes.

Flydubai FZ 910 from Jeddah was delayed by 31 minutes. FZ 8388 from Medina was delayed by 40 minutes.

Other international flights:

Several other international services at Dubai International Airport were also affected.

Flydubai FZ 144 from Amman was cancelled. Ariana Afghan Airlines FG 403 from Kandahar was cancelled. FZ 502 from Dhaka was delayed by 1 hour. FZ 302 from Kabul was delayed by 52 minutes. FZ 564 from Chittagong was delayed by 42 minutes. FZ 998 from Yekaterinburg was delayed by 1 hour and 12 minutes. FZ 1710 from Bucharest (OTP) was delayed by 45 minutes. FZ 1402 from Tashkent was delayed by 1 hour and 1 minute. FZ 1584 from Bangkok was delayed by 1 hour. FZ 716 from Yerevan was delayed by 36 minutes. FZ 1788 from Krakow was delayed by 32 minutes. FZ 1758 was delayed by 31 minutes. FZ 1746 from Belgrade was delayed by 35 minutes. FZ 1574 from Milan Bergamo was delayed by 1 hour and 46 minutes. From Tbilisi, FZ 722 was delayed by 38 minutes, FZ 712 was delayed by 41 minutes, and 8194 was delayed by 42 minutes. Emirates EK 657 from Male was delayed by 40 minutes. EK 222 from Dallas was delayed by 49 minutes. EK 345 from Kuala Lumpur was delayed by 54 minutes. EK 226 from San Francisco was delayed by 1 hour and 3 minutes. EK 206 from New York was delayed by 1 hour. Aeroflot SU 768 from Krasnodar was delayed by 1 hour and 56 minutes. Airblue PA 111 to Karachi was delayed by 1 hour. Philippine Airlines PR 658 from Manila was delayed by 2 hours and 47 minutes.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L044 from Kathmandu was delayed by 30 minutes. Etihad Airways flight EY 854 from St Petersburg was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

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