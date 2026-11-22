MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Jordan University Hospital has performed its first flexible bronchoscopy using a portable device inside its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), allowing doctors to examine a 20-day-old premature infant with breathing difficulties without transferring the newborn to another department.

The hospital said Sunday that the procedure marked the first use of portable flexible bronchoscopy within its neonatal unit, enabling specialized respiratory examinations to be conducted at the bedside.

The medical team included pediatric pulmonology consultant Dr. Enas Al-Zayadneh, physicians and nurses from the neonatal intensive care unit, and nursing staff from the endoscopy unit. The procedure was attended by Dr. Iman Badran, Head of the Neonatal and Newborn Unit.

According to the hospital, the portable bronchoscope expands diagnostic capabilities for premature infants by allowing medical teams to examine the airways while patients remain in the units where they receive intensive care.

The hospital said the technology supports more accessible specialized examinations, facilitates diagnosis and appropriate treatment, and reduces the need to transfer premature infants between hospital departments.

//Petra// RZ