MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 22 (Petra) – The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) warned mobile operators Sunday against raising package prices or altering terms mid-contract, urging affected subscribers to file formal complaints so their original plans can be restored.

In a statement responding to widespread social media and media reports over changes to prepaid mobile plans–specifically validity periods and subscription fees–the regulator said a technical review conducted with telecom companies found claims of new 28-day validity packages to be inaccurate.

The TRC stressed that subscribers may file complaints if any such terms are imposed on them. Customers remain free to stay on their existing tariffs if they do not want new offers carrying higher recharge prices, or to switch without restriction to any other available plan suited to their needs, it said.

Raising subscription fees, adding surcharges, or migrating users to costlier packages during an active contract or promotional commitment period is an explicit breach of telecom law and regulatory rules, the commission noted, underscoring that operators cannot unilaterally alter prices or contractual terms to a subscriber's detriment during an agreed commitment window.

The regulator urged anyone hit by an unlawful tariff hike or moved to a higher-priced plan without explicit consent to lodge an immediate complaint through its official channels.

It pledged to investigate all complaints, compel non-compliant operators to reinstate affected customers to their previous plans under the original terms and pricing, and enforce legal and regulatory penalties against violators.

//Petra// AA