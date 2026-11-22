MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh on Sunday discussed potential Uzbek investment and technical cooperation in Jordan's planned 450-megawatt pumped-storage hydropower project at Mujib Dam.

During a meeting with a specialized delegation from Uzbekistan, Kharabsheh outlined the project's investment framework, which provides for seven hours of energy storage and aims to improve the flexibility of Jordan's electricity grid and its ability to accommodate renewable energy.

The minister said the project was presented as an investment opportunity at the 2026 Jordan-EU Investment Conference and remains open to competitive bidding.

It will be developed under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) arrangement within a public-private partnership (PPP) framework, allowing private investors to finance, construct and operate the facility before transferring ownership.

Kharabsheh explained that the system would use electricity to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir during the day, then release the water through turbines at night to generate electricity.

He emphasized the importance of international technical expertise in developing the project, while highlighting Jordan's capabilities in construction, engineering industries and skilled technical personnel.

The Uzbek delegation presented its country's experience in hydropower, including four operating plants, additional projects under development and domestic capabilities in manufacturing hydropower turbines.

Delegation members expressed interest in exploring opportunities to cooperate on and participate in the Mujib project.

The talks also addressed technical and investment requirements, tendering and company prequalification procedures, grid connections, electricity tariffs and operational arrangements.

Both sides agreed on the importance of continued coordination and technical exchanges to advance bilateral cooperation and investment in the energy sector.

//Petra// RZ