MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has completed its first Corporate Sustainability Report, documenting its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance as part of efforts to strengthen institutional transparency and improve sustainability reporting.

Prepared by the Sustainable Development and Amman Resilience Unit within GAM's Planning Directorate, the report provides an overview of the municipality's sustainability initiatives, institutional practices and achievements.

The municipality said the report follows internationally recognized reporting standards, particularly those of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and establishes a framework for monitoring performance, assessing progress and identifying areas for improvement.

It covers key aspects of municipal operations, including environmental management, resource use, waste management, occupational health and safety, human resources, governance and regulatory compliance.

The report also documents initiatives undertaken by GAM to meet its responsibilities toward the capital and its residents.

According to the municipality, the report was developed through coordination among its departments and directorates, involving data collection, review and verification to ensure accurate documentation of institutional performance.

The process has helped establish a consolidated database to support future sustainability reporting and the monitoring of performance indicators.

GAM said the report represents an initial step toward integrating sustainability into institutional planning and operations, with an increasing focus on measuring the outcomes and impact of municipal initiatives rather than solely documenting their implementation.

The municipality added that future reporting will seek to improve data quality, strengthen performance indicators and establish clearer, measurable sustainability targets.

The initiative is intended to support evidence-based decision-making, improve resource efficiency and advance the municipality's efforts to build a more sustainable and resilient city.

The full report is available at

//Petra// RZ