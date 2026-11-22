MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Tatyana Kim, founder of Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries, has stepped down as the company's chief executive, with Alexey Gulikov appointed as her successor, according to corporate documents cited by Russian newspaper Izvestia.

The documents indicate that Kim has also relinquished her executive positions at other companies.

According to Russia's Unified State Register of Legal Entities (EGRUL), Gulikov has replaced Kim as CEO of Wildberries. He also serves as chief executive of the Diciko advertising agency and VB Engineering.

The leadership change follows an announcement by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot concerning European Union sanctions against Kim.

Speaking at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on November 16, Barrot said the bloc had decided to impose sanctions on the Russian businesswoman.

However, no official connection between the sanctions announcement and Kim's departure from the CEO position has been established.

Wildberries is Russia's largest online marketplace and one of the country's major e-commerce businesses.

In June 2024, the company announced a merger with Russian outdoor advertising operator Russ, marking a significant restructuring of its operations.

The following month, the companies established a joint venture known as RWB.

Under the ownership arrangement, Wildberries LLC received a 65% stake, while Stinn LLC, whose beneficiaries are brothers Levan and Robert Mirzoyan, owners of the Russ Group, acquired the remaining 35%.

The combined business has since recorded substantial growth in its Russian operations.

In 2025, RWB's turnover in Russia increased by 49% year-on-year to 6.1 trillion rubles, while its reported net profit rose by 68% to 175 billion rubles.