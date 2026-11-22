MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lebanon - Independence Day.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your responsible activities, and peace and prosperity to the people of Lebanon," the letter reads.