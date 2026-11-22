President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Lebanon On Occasion Of Independence Day
The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lebanon - Independence Day.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your responsible activities, and peace and prosperity to the people of Lebanon," the letter reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment