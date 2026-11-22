MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 22 (IANS) Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has questioned the absence of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the inauguration ceremony of the Nitish Setu, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday

Kishor suggested that Nitish Kumar's absence from the high-profile event raised questions about his health and his diminishing visibility within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He asserted that had the former Chief Minister been in good health, he would certainly have attended the inauguration of a bridge named after him.

PM Modi inaugurated the six-lane Nitish Setu over the River Ganga in the Vaishali district on Saturday. Upon his arrival in Bihar, the Prime Minister was received at the airport by the ten-time Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and several other NDA leaders.

PM Modi also shared photographs on his official X handle, showing him warmly greeting and interacting with Nitish Kumar at the airport.

Speaking to IANS, Prashant Kishor questioned why Nitish Kumar was missing from the inauguration ceremony despite the bridge being named after him.

He also asked the BJP and JD(U) leadership to clarify why the former Chief Minister was not present on the stage during the event.

"Speaking frankly in general, it is clearly visible that Nitish Kumar is nowhere to be seen. He and his party have no visibility or participation anywhere. Yesterday, on the stage where the bridge was named 'Nitish Setu', Nitish Kumar himself was not present," Kishor said.

"All of Bihar knows that if Nitish Kumar were healthy, he would have been on that stage. After all, it was Nitish Kumar's vision that this bridge should be built. Nitish Ji was in Patna yesterday, so the BJP and JD(U) should explain why he was not invited to the stage and why he wasn't there. Only the BJP leaders can answer that," the Jan Suraaj founder said.

The remarks come amid political discussions over Nitish Kumar's role and visibility within the NDA, particularly following the inauguration of a major infrastructure project carrying his name.

The Nitish Setu, named after the former Bihar Chief Minister, has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,280 crore. The 19.7-kilometre-long infrastructure project comprises a 9.7-kilometre main bridge over the Ganga and approximately 10 kilometres of approach roads.

It connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district. The bridge is expected to improve connectivity between Patna and north Bihar, ease traffic pressure on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu, and provide better road access to Patna for residents of Raghopur Diara.