MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) India's net import bill for oil and gas rose to $16 billion in October from $10 billion in the same month last year due to the sharp rise in global prices, according to data compiled by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

The average price of the Indian basket of crude oil imports worked out to $119.91 in October, compared with $65.08 in the same month of the previous year, the figures showed.

India imports over 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement and any increase in global prices results in the import bill shooting up.

During October, crude oil imports accounted for $19.5 billion, LNG imports for $1.3 billion, while exports amounted to $6.3 billion.

In volume terms, the country's crude oil imports rose 11 per cent to 23.31 million metric tons during the month, from 21 million tons in October last year. The import in October was also 4.7 per cent higher than the previous month.

The net import bill for the first seven months of the current financial year (April-Oct) touched $97.7 billion, up from $70.3 billion in the same period last year.

The quantity of crude imported during April-Oct was 2.7 per cent higher during FY 2026-27, compared to the corresponding periods of the previous year.

India's exports of petroleum products registered a growth of 4.7 per cent during October 2026, while recording a de-growth of 13.2 per cent during April-Oct FY 2026-27, compared to the corresponding periods of the previous year. The decline in product exports during FY 2026-27 was primarily due to lower exports of High Speed Diesel (HSD), petrol, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and Naphtha, the official figures showed.