MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Congress MP Imran Masood, on Sunday, hit out at Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri over his remarks, stating that Lord Krishna will "himself respond" to the latter's defendants just as Lord Ram did in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Masood was referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defeat from the Faizabad constituency to Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Shastri triggered a controversy by comparing the physical postures of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during a Ram Katha in Karera in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to IANS on the issue, Imran Masood said: "Now Lord Krishna himself will respond, just as Lord Ram did earlier."

"Earlier, they used to claim that they had brought Lord Ram into Ayodhya and subsequently we saw how the deity responded to their claims (through the election results)," he said.

"They will receive a similar response by Lord Krishna (in Mathura)," the Congress leader asserted.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput also criticised the spiritual leader.

"Those speaking against Sanatan as well as their followers, will be taught a lesson by the followers of the religion. The times ahead are not good for Dhirendra Shastri as well as the BJP," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP leader Ram Kadam defended Dhirendra Shastri, saying there could be no question about his devotion to Sanatan Dharma, but at the same time, he cautioned the religious leaders to remain mindful of the sentiments of others while choosing their words.

Speaking to IANS, Kadam said Shastri had visited Vrindavan and offered prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple, expressing his respect for the people of Braj through his words.

“In the Sanatan Hindu tradition, we consider Lord Ram and Lord Krishna to be one. Lord Krishna's idol is depicted in the Tribhangi form, which is described in several scriptures. Everyone's devotion and the words they choose in an emotional state of devotion can be discussed, but there can be no dispute over Dhirendra Shastri's devotion,” he said.

Kadam added that every saint should ensure that their choice of words does not hurt the faith and sentiments of others.

He also highlighted Shastri's appeal for followers of Sanatan Dharma to come together and familiarise themselves with the rich history of Hindu scriptures and ancient teachings.