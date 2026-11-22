MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) The 99th edition of Fit India's 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative was organised at 26,000 locations across the country on Sunday, with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi leading the celebrations in Gandhinagar.

The Sundays on Cycle initiative, organised under the theme of Samvidhan Divas, seeks to reinforce the message of fitness, civic responsibility and collective participation in nation-building.

Next weekend, on November 29, will mark a major milestone as the youth, sports enthusiasts and political leaders will come together to ring in the 100th edition of the initiative.

Notably, the Fit India movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 to make fitness and an active health regimen an integral part of our daily lives.

In Gandhinagar, the event commenced with a community Zumba session this morning at Dandi Kutir, followed by a 2.5-km cycling rally to Mahatma Mandir and back. International soft tennis medallists Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena and Aniket Patel joined the celebrations, inspiring participants through their sporting achievements.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi joined the citizens, sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts in promoting the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said that a fit, healthy and drug-free youth population is essential to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He called upon citizens, particularly the youth, to make cycling a passion and an integral part of everyday life.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are working towards building Viksit Bharat. The participation of people across 26,000 locations in the 99th edition of Sundays on Cycle makes this occasion special, particularly as we approach Samvidhan Divas on November 26," he stated.

"Fitness should not be limited to a few hours or a particular day; it should become a part of our everyday lives," he stressed and called upon youth to take up cycling and other activities to promote fitness and spread awareness about healthy living.

"Our youth must be conscious not only about their careers but also about their fitness and responsibility towards the nation," he remarked.

Mandaviya also called for making cycling a popular lifestyle choice, emphasising that greater public participation in cycling would help promote fitness and build a healthier society.

He said that small individual efforts, when taken together, could bring about a larger transformation and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He further said that the 100th edition of Sundays on Cycle, scheduled for November 29, will celebrate the Olympic Movement in India. The milestone edition will reaffirm India's commitment to Olympic values and the promotion of sports and physical activity among citizens, particularly the youth.

Launched in December 2024 by Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India 'Sundays on Cycle' has grown into a nationwide community fitness movement, encouraging citizens to take up cycling and other physical activities.