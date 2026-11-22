MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sujit Kumar Singh chaired a one-day conference on Sunday on citizen-centric policing and winter security review.

The review meeting was attended by all Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of the Kashmir Zone districts. The conference focused on strengthening public trust, promoting responsive and accountable policing and reviewing security preparedness across the zone ahead of the winter season.

During the conference, emphasis was laid on professional policing, effective public service delivery, accountability and strengthening police-public relations. The review also focused on assessing winter preparedness and ensuring that policing and security arrangements remain effective across all districts during the challenging winter months.

The conference reaffirmed the Kashmir Police's commitment to professionalism, public service, security and strengthening public confidence in the police force. Winter in Jammu and Kashmir brings a mix of harsh weather and heightened security concerns, prompting high-level reviews by the J&K leadership and police ahead of the colder months.

Winter security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir include harsh weather, sub-zero temperatures, heavy snowfall, and mobility, road blockages, especially along key routes like the Jammu-Srinagar highway, complicating troop movement, patrolling, and quick response.

Security forces remain on alert against cross-border infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC), militant activity, overground workers (OGWs), and hybrid operatives even as winter weather shifts terrain and visibility.

Cold months bring shifts in daily routines and property crimes such as theft, requiring steady nakas (checkpoints), intelligence-based policing, and uninterrupted citizen services.

Operating in freezing conditions puts heavy strain on deployed staff, making heating, shelter, and basic amenities at police stations and posts critical for readiness.

Officials have emphasised inter-agency coordination, heightened vigilance in sensitive pockets, anti-theft drives, and winter facilities for field personnel. Winter security reviews also stress community engagement and citizen-centric policing alongside operational readiness.