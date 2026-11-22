MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 22 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Jha on Sunday came out in strong defence of the naming of six-lane Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge as 'Nitish Setu', asserting that it was former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who envisioned the project a decade ago and also played a decisive role in its execution.

Reacting to the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav's objections over the naming of the bridge, Jha questioned the contribution of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during its 15 years in power in Bihar.

“What is their contribution to all these things? They were in power for 15 years. Those very people used to win elections from there, so why didn't they build it in 15 years?” Jha asked.

He maintained that the project was conceived by Nitish Kumar in 2014-15, with the former Chief Minister himself finalising the detailed framework for construction of the six-lane bridge, aimed at easing the burden of ageing Gandhi Setu.

“It was Nitish ji's concept; in 2014-15, he conceived the idea. He finalised every single detail. And why this bridge? Because we come from North Bihar, and there used to be constant traffic jams on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu. Because of this, he felt that to get relief from traffic congestion, it was necessary to build another bridge, and he sanctioned it,” Jha said.

He added that the scale of the proposed bridge was considered ambitious at the time, but Nitish Kumar's vision had eventually translated into a completed infrastructure project.

“At that time, even thinking of such a massive bridge was a big deal. He envisioned it, and today that bridge is on the ground and ready. Nitish Kumar has been in Bihar for 20 years, so this is the work done by Nitish ji - he built it. This bridge is completely due to his contribution; he made it,” he said.

Jha said the project had significantly improved connectivity between north and south Bihar, reducing the difficulties faced by people travelling across the Ganga.

He also questioned the RJD's infrastructure record, asking whether it had contributed to the construction of any comparable bridge during its 15 years in power.

“People had to travel by boat to reach places like Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Darbhanga. Today the times have changed,” Jha said, highlighting the improvement in connectivity.

The remarks come amid a political dispute over the naming of the six-lane bridge connecting Kachchi Dargah in Patna with Bidupur in Vaishali district.

On Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav questioned the decision to name the bridge 'Nitish Setu' and claimed that he had earlier proposed naming it after freedom fighter and socialist leader Akshaywat Rai.

On Friday, the RJD leader shared two old documents on social media to support his claim and revive the controversy surrounding the naming of the project.

The first document, dated January 29, contains a request submitted by Tejashwi Yadav in his capacity as a Bihar MLA, seeking to name the bridge after Akshaywat Rai, a freedom fighter from Vaishali.