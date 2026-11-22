Two teachers, including an acting headmistress, have been suspended at a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district after a five-year-old boy was accidentally left locked inside a classroom, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Thursday at Tirnai Maula Rai Primary School in the Nagra education block. The school also operates an Anganwadi centre, which the child, identified as Shivam, had attended for classes.

नगरा के प्राथमिक विद्यालय तिरनई मौला राय में छुट्टी के बाद पांच साल के मासूम को कमरे में #बंद कर स्टाफ चला गया

बच्चे की चीख सुन ग्रामीणों ने ताला तोड़कर उसे बाहर निकाला।

आखिर बच्चों की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी किसकी..?

#Ballia #BasicEducation #BSA #UPNews Ajay rai (@ajayraiht) November 20, 2026

बलिया: प्राथमिक विद्यालय तिरनई मौला राय में 5 साल के मासूम के कमरे में बंद होने के मामले में अब बच्चे की माता ने दी घटना की पूरी जानकारी।छुट्टी के बाद स्टाफ द्वारा ताला लगाने से बच्चा अंदर रह गया था, जिसे ग्रामीणों ने ताला तोड़कर बाहर निकाला।

@basicshiksha_up @dmballia @BBallia1 भारत मीडिया (@Bharat_Media01) November 20, 2026

The boy remained trapped inside the classroom and cried for a long time before a woman passing by heard him. She alerted nearby villagers, who rushed to the school and broke open the lock to rescue him. The incident raised concerns over the negligence of school staff and triggered protests by villagers on Friday.

How did the five-year-old boy get locked inside the classroom?

According to officials, Shivam had gone to the Anganwadi centre operating on the school premises. However, he was left inside a classroom when the school was closed on Thursday.

The child continued crying inside the locked room until a woman heard his voice and informed people living nearby. Villagers then gathered at the school and managed to break open the lock, bringing the boy out safely.

बलिया: के भीमपुरा स्थित प्राथमिक विद्यालय तिरनई मौला राय में शिक्षकों की लापरवाही का गंभीर मामला सामने आया है। स्कूल की छुट्टी के बाद शिक्षक ताला लगाकर चले गए, लेकिन पांच साल का मासूम बच्चा कमरे में ही बंद रह गया। करीब दो घंटे बाद ग्रामीणों ने ताला तोड़कर बच्चे को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला। घटना के बाद ग्रामीणों ने स्कूल पहुंचकर जमकर हंगामा किया और जिम्मेदार शिक्षकों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की।

#Ballia #BalliaNews #SchoolNegligence #PrimarySchool #TeacherNegligence #UPNews #UttarPradesh #ViralVideo #BreakingNews #SchoolNews #EducationNews #DainikBhaskar

- Bhaskar Digital (@Dbdigital_) November 20, 2026

The incident came to light after the villagers raised concerns over how a young child could be left unattended inside a locked classroom.

Following the incident, residents gathered at the school on Friday and staged a protest, demanding accountability from the teachers concerned.

Why were the two teachers suspended?

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Kumar Singh said an inquiry was ordered into the incident. Nagra Block Education Officer Ratna Shankar Pandey conducted the preliminary investigation.

The inquiry found that acting headmistress Anamika Maurya and another teacher, Antima Yadav, had closed the school without checking the classrooms. As a result, Shivam remained locked inside.

Pandey said the incident reflected serious negligence in the discharge of the teachers' duties.

"The incident reflected serious negligence in the discharge of their duties. Both teachers have been suspended with immediate effect," he said.

The suspension order was issued following the findings of the preliminary inquiry.

Authorities have also assigned Rasra Block Education Officer Om Prakash Tiwari to conduct a further investigation into the incident.

The additional inquiry is expected to examine the circumstances under which the child was left inside the classroom and establish further details of the lapse.

The incident has raised questions about basic safety checks before school premises are closed, particularly at institutions where Anganwadi centres operate alongside primary schools.

Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)