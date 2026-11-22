A gaming livestream with just 28 viewers turned into a life-changing moment for 36-year-old Cliff Savage. The California-based streamer has landed a job worth more than Rs 1 crore annually, playing and analysing one of the world's most anticipated video games, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). What makes his selection remarkable is that he was competing against thousands of applicants, including established gaming personalities with much larger audiences.

US-based prediction market company Kalshi Inc selected Savage as its first-ever GTA VI researcher after receiving more than 35,000 applications for the unusual position. The company is offering him more than $100,000 (approximately Rs 88 lakh) annually, along with additional perks.

According to Bloomberg News, Savage was livestreaming on Twitch when he received the call informing him that he had been selected. At the time, only 28 viewers were watching his stream.

His reaction captured the excitement of the moment. "Oh my god, bro. No way, bro," he exclaimed before falling to the floor. "I got chills in my body right now."

Kalshi also celebrated the appointment in a post on X, highlighting Savage's dedication to streaming.

"Cliff has streamed every day for 685 days. His commitment to his community and craft is incredible. Last night, he found out he got hired as our full-time GTA VI Researcher. He goes live at midnight. Follow your passion," the company wrote.

What Will Cliff Savage Do In His GTA 6 Job?

Savage's responsibilities go beyond simply playing the game. He has been hired to stream GTA VI gameplay from its launch, complete the main storyline and submit regular reports analysing the game's features and virtual economy.

Before landing the opportunity, Savage balanced his gaming streams with occasional gig economy jobs. Unlike popular gaming influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers, he had built a relatively small audience through consistent streaming.

Bloomberg reported that Savage began his first major gaming session after the game's release at 9 pm local time. He streamed for seven hours, with the Kalshi logo displayed on his screen and a company-branded PlayStation 5 console.

Speaking to Bloomberg before beginning the session, he said, "I was born to do something, man, and I think we found what it is."

His first major session attracted around 2,000 views, while his Instagram following increased to nearly 21,000. Kalshi also arranged pizza, snacks and drinks for the marathon gaming session.

Why Is Kalshi Paying Someone To Play GTA 6?

Kalshi operates a prediction market platform where users trade contracts linked to real-world events across politics, sports, economics and entertainment.

GTA VI has become an interesting opportunity for the company, with more than $30 million reportedly wagered on markets connected to the game.

Kalshi reportedly received applications from several established streamers but chose Savage because it wanted someone capable of offering an unbiased assessment of the gameplay.

"Our hope is we can have someone on a team who can have an unbiased take and understanding of the gameplay," Salman Sohani, a member of Kalshi's growth team, told Bloomberg.

Interestingly, Savage admitted that prediction markets were unfamiliar territory for him.

"To be honest, it's not a field that I know much about, so I don't have any thoughts on it at all," he said.

For Savage, the appointment marks a remarkable transition from streaming to a small audience to earning a six-figure annual salary through his passion for gaming.