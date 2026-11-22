MENAFN - IANS) Las Vegas, Nov 22 (IANS) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen hit out at George Russell for his comments during the Las Vegas weekend, claiming that the Mercedes driver is "so far below my level."

Verstappen clinched a dramatic Las Vegas win for his fourth victory this season as he showcased a driving masterclass in a highly to-and-fro race.

Russell was among the racers to challenge the Dutchman for the win, but the four-time champion eventually won the 50-lap race with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri taking second and third. The Briton fell further behind to finish P9 after he touched the barriers while trying to overtake teammate Kimi Antonelli for second place.

After winning in Las Vegas, Verstappen reacted to Russell's comments from their practice collision as he enjoyed the Mercedes driver falling back into P9 in the last few laps of the race.

"The thing is, he speaks a lot next to the track, and honestly for me it doesn't really bother me because he's so far below my level that it doesn't really make any sense for me anyway to try and challenge that, so it doesn't bother me," said Verstappen in the post-race press conference.

"And today, karma is a b****. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror, and I saw what was happening, so I was like, 'Fantastic – my day is only getting better'. Of course, when I then crossed the line in first, my day was complete."

Apart from their battles in the race, Verstappen also had a battle with Russell in the weekend's third practice sessions as the two cars collided when they were wheel-to-wheel into Turn 14. The Red Bull driver was warned for driving erratically as he braked earlier than expected and changed direction after getting past Russell.

Russell hit out at him while speaking to Sky Italia. "I think the warning was fine," he commented. "There's nothing in the rules to say that you cannot overtake someone who is starting their lap, but when you do this, you are screwing this person over.

"He does this week in, week out, with many drivers. Everybody accepts it, and I am not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walking around like they are bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody has got to stand up to that guy."

This wasn't the first time that these two have clashed. An incident during the 2024 Qatar GP resulted in a fallout, while they clashed last year in the Spanish GP.