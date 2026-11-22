As part of its ongoing“Winter Heroes” campaign, Qatar Charity (QC) has announced plans to dispatch 70 humanitarian convoys carrying food and winter essentials to seven countries. The organisation called on individuals and businesses to support the convoys, helping reach as many displaced people, refugees, and families facing winter hardships as possible.

The convoys will carry food, winter kits with blankets and warm clothing, and fuel vouchers to help families cope with the cold. Each convoy is expected to benefit 1,500 people at a cost of QR123,000.

The convoys will deliver assistance to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan, Kenya, and Djibouti. These countries host refugees, internally displaced people, and other vulnerable communities facing protracted crises, disasters, and seasonal hardships.

Donations to the“Winter Heroes” convoys can be made through Qatar Charity's website and mobile app. Donors can also request a visit from a donation collector through the app, call 4429 0000, or contribute at Qatar Charity's branches and collection points in shopping malls. Donors may cover the full cost of a convoy or contribute toward it, with donations starting at QR50.

Over the years, Qatar Charity has regularly dispatched humanitarian convoys as part of its seasonal winter campaigns, providing food, shelter supplies, winter essentials, and other urgent assistance to displaced people, refugees, and families most in need.

In 2021, Qatar Charity organised relief convoys under its winter campaign to support internally displaced people in Syria, with aid delivered across the Turkish-Syrian border, as well as Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon. The convoy involved 200 trucks and reached 120,000 people with assistance to meet their basic and urgent needs.

In 2023, the“Qatar Relief Convoys” continued under the“Warm Hearts” campaign, reaching Beqaa, Akkar, and Arsal in Lebanon. During a delegation's visit, assistance was distributed to Syrian refugees and vulnerable Lebanese families. The aid included 1,200 food baskets, 1,900 winter kits, 300 packages of heating supplies, and 225 tent tarpaulins.

Qatar Charity has also delivered relief to crisis-affected areas through humanitarian land and air bridges. In October 2026, it launched a humanitarian bridge from Qatar to Sudan comprising 50 trucks carrying essential medicines and medical supplies. The initiative was organised in partnership with Qatar Fund for Development, Hamad Medical Corporation and Aspetar.

The organisation has also contributed to Qatar's wider humanitarian response, including relief delivered to the Gaza Strip through Egypt and Jordan between 2023 and 2026.