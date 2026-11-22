The Cultural Village Foundation Katara concluded its 2026 Katara Children's Festival held in celebration of World Children's Day yesterday,

The festival, which ran from November 19 to 21, witnessed a festive atmosphere filled with joy and excitement, attracting children and families who enjoyed a diverse programme of artistic, cultural and recreational activities. The event transformed Katara into a vibrant space of colour, imagination and creativity, offering children opportunities to express their talents and explore new experiences that combined fun and learning.

Throughout its three days, the festival served as an interactive family gathering, bringing together arts, storytelling, theatrical performances and technological experiences in activities that reflected the spirit and spontaneity of childhood. Events were spread across drawing and colouring corners, creative workshops, competitions and live performances, drawing enthusiastic participation from children and encouragement from parents, adding a distinctive social and cultural dimension to the festival.

Art workshops attracted children of various age groups through drawing, colouring and handicraft activities, allowing them to create their own artistic pieces and take them home as keepsakes of their participation. One workshop offered children the opportunity to paint and colour on metal sheets, which were subsequently processed into flexible stickers. Heritage was also incorporated into the programme through the“Colours from Our Heritage” workshop, where children designed bracelets using heritage-inspired colours and coloured traditional-themed paintings, helping strengthen their connection to cultural heritage through simplified artistic activities.

Theatrical performances formed an important part of the programme, with the show“War of Colours” presenting an entertaining theatrical experience exploring the harmony, differences and significance of colours, highlighting the values of diversity and cooperation. Meanwhile,“The Story of Colours” took children on a short storytelling journey presented in an engaging and simplified theatrical style.

Interactive competitions added an atmosphere of excitement and friendly rivalry, featuring a variety of questions about the world of colours. Children enthusiastically participated in answering the questions, cheered on by the audience, while prizes were presented to the winners.

Children also took part in the“Colourful Board” activity, writing short phrases on coloured sticky notes and placing them on a large board. By the end of the festival, the board had transformed into a collective space showcasing the children's words, ideas and messages.