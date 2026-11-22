Iran Claims Downing US Drone Near Strait Of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Sunday that its air defense systems had brought down a US MQ-1 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz.
According to a statement broadcast by Iranian state television, the IRGC described the incident as the 20th interception of a US aircraft of this model and the fourth such incident within the previous 24 hours.
The force stressed that Iranian airspace remains a “red line,” warning that any breach would trigger a “harsh, decisive and powerful response.”
Tensions across the region have intensified since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US military installations across the region.
The two sides reached a framework agreement in June aimed at ending hostilities and subsequently opened negotiations. However, discussions later stalled over disagreements concerning guarantees for safe and unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Hostilities have erupted intermittently since July, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict to an end.
According to a statement broadcast by Iranian state television, the IRGC described the incident as the 20th interception of a US aircraft of this model and the fourth such incident within the previous 24 hours.
The force stressed that Iranian airspace remains a “red line,” warning that any breach would trigger a “harsh, decisive and powerful response.”
Tensions across the region have intensified since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US military installations across the region.
The two sides reached a framework agreement in June aimed at ending hostilities and subsequently opened negotiations. However, discussions later stalled over disagreements concerning guarantees for safe and unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Hostilities have erupted intermittently since July, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict to an end.
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