Ukraine Drone Strike Kills 6 in Russian-Held Luhansk Settlement
(MENAFN) Six people, including the mother of a rescued eight-year-old girl, were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the settlement of Yubileynoye in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region, regional authorities announced Saturday.
Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-appointed regional leader, confirmed the death toll in a statement posted on Russia's social media platform Max after emergency crews completed search operations at a residential building destroyed during an overnight strike.
"Six people were killed as a result of the strike on residential buildings in the settlement, including the mother of eight-year-old Polina, who was rescued, and two of her adult brothers," he said.
Pasechnik added that several injured residents remain hospitalized, while others are receiving medical care on an outpatient basis.
The attack took place overnight on Nov. 20. Russian reports said 19 houses sustained damage, while several floors of a two-story apartment building collapsed. Rescue teams worked for more than 24 hours to search the wreckage.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed two people and wounded 58 others, according to a post on Telegram.
Local media, citing Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, reported that two ballistic missiles struck a restaurant parking area in the city center during the evening of Nov. 20. Three additional attacks involving jet-powered Shahed drones followed as rescue crews were responding to the initial strike.
Zelenskyy said Russian attacks also targeted the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne and Chernihiv regions, as well as the cities of Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia. A railway station in the Sumy region was also struck, he added.
Separately, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that Russian attacks across multiple regions had left at least 19 people injured.
The eastern Kharkiv region recorded the highest number of injuries, with 10 people wounded, while five others were injured in overnight strikes in the central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.
In the northwestern Zhytomyr region, shelling injured two people. Another person was hurt in a morning attack on Kyiv, while one additional casualty was reported in the western Rivne region.
Ukraine has not issued a comment on the reported strike in Yubileynoye. Independent verification of battlefield claims remains difficult amid the continuing war.
Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-appointed regional leader, confirmed the death toll in a statement posted on Russia's social media platform Max after emergency crews completed search operations at a residential building destroyed during an overnight strike.
"Six people were killed as a result of the strike on residential buildings in the settlement, including the mother of eight-year-old Polina, who was rescued, and two of her adult brothers," he said.
Pasechnik added that several injured residents remain hospitalized, while others are receiving medical care on an outpatient basis.
The attack took place overnight on Nov. 20. Russian reports said 19 houses sustained damage, while several floors of a two-story apartment building collapsed. Rescue teams worked for more than 24 hours to search the wreckage.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed two people and wounded 58 others, according to a post on Telegram.
Local media, citing Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, reported that two ballistic missiles struck a restaurant parking area in the city center during the evening of Nov. 20. Three additional attacks involving jet-powered Shahed drones followed as rescue crews were responding to the initial strike.
Zelenskyy said Russian attacks also targeted the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne and Chernihiv regions, as well as the cities of Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia. A railway station in the Sumy region was also struck, he added.
Separately, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that Russian attacks across multiple regions had left at least 19 people injured.
The eastern Kharkiv region recorded the highest number of injuries, with 10 people wounded, while five others were injured in overnight strikes in the central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.
In the northwestern Zhytomyr region, shelling injured two people. Another person was hurt in a morning attack on Kyiv, while one additional casualty was reported in the western Rivne region.
Ukraine has not issued a comment on the reported strike in Yubileynoye. Independent verification of battlefield claims remains difficult amid the continuing war.
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