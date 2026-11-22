Finland Reimposes Gulf of Finland Flight Restrictions Twice
(MENAFN) Finland's Defence Forces reinstated temporary flight restrictions over the eastern Gulf of Finland on Saturday morning, marking the second such measure within hours, public broadcaster Yle reported.
The military announced the renewed restrictions through the US social media platform X at 9:33 am local time (0733GMT), citing an ongoing situation in nearby areas. The General Staff described the decision as a routine precautionary measure.
Earlier, the Defence Forces had introduced flight restrictions at 4:15 am local time (0215GMT), followed by maritime restrictions five minutes afterward. Both measures were withdrawn at 7:43 am local time (0543GMT).
The military explained that such measures are intended to safeguard civilians and ensure security forces can operate without putting bystanders at risk if drone interception becomes necessary.
According to Yle, Finland has introduced similar restrictions several times this year, generally in response to drone-related activity in neighboring Russia.
The military announced the renewed restrictions through the US social media platform X at 9:33 am local time (0733GMT), citing an ongoing situation in nearby areas. The General Staff described the decision as a routine precautionary measure.
Earlier, the Defence Forces had introduced flight restrictions at 4:15 am local time (0215GMT), followed by maritime restrictions five minutes afterward. Both measures were withdrawn at 7:43 am local time (0543GMT).
The military explained that such measures are intended to safeguard civilians and ensure security forces can operate without putting bystanders at risk if drone interception becomes necessary.
According to Yle, Finland has introduced similar restrictions several times this year, generally in response to drone-related activity in neighboring Russia.
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