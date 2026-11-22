MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) India is looking to leverage its growing space capabilities to unlock new opportunities in pharmaceutical innovation, with scientists, biotechnology companies and startups exploring how research conducted in microgravity could help develop next-generation medicines, a report has said.

The possibility of manufacturing and testing drugs in space was a key topic of discussion at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, which concluded on November 19, where researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurs examined how India's future space infrastructure could support biotechnology research, according to Channel News Asia report.

India, widely known as the "pharmacy of the world" for supplying affordable medicines and vaccines globally, is seeking to combine its strength in biopharmaceutical manufacturing with advances in the country's space programme.

Scientists believe that microgravity, a condition in which objects appear weightless, could offer unique advantages for pharmaceutical research, as per the report.

The scientific interest stems from the way gravity affects the formation of protein crystals on Earth.

In the near-weightless environment of space, some protein crystals can grow more uniformly, allowing researchers to study their structures in greater detail.

Such insights could help improve drug formulations and potentially accelerate the development of new therapies, the report noted.

Leading biopharmaceutical company Biocon sees significant opportunities emerging from space-based research.

The company's Executive Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, said that space technologies could help modify molecular structures, leading to the creation of new intellectual property, novel molecules and enhanced functionalities for drug development.

The interest in orbital biotechnology comes at a time when the International Space Station is expected to retire around 2030, prompting governments and private companies around the world to pursue commercial space laboratories.

India is aiming to establish its presence in this emerging field through the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station, which is expected to be fully operational by 2035, as per the report.

Experts at the summit's space bio symposium discussed how the planned station could eventually serve as a hub for international biotechnology and pharmaceutical research.

However, some scientists argue that meaningful microgravity experiments can begin even before a permanent orbital facility becomes operational, the report noted.