MENAFN - IANS) Goa, Nov 22 (IANS) The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday, at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here, to launch the WAVES Bazaar × SPNI Content Creator Submission Initiative.

The initiative will provide writers, creators and production houses across India an opportunity to pitch original fiction and non-fiction concepts to SPNI in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Bangla., according to a statement issued by the two companies.

Submissions are invited across formats, including fiction series, premium TV+ content, reality shows, game and competition formats, talent-based programmes and other unscripted concepts. Selected applicants will be invited to pitch their concepts to SPNI for consideration and potential development.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, WAVES Bazaar, NFDC's industry platform, connects creative talent with stakeholders across India's media and entertainment ecosystem. The collaboration aims to expand opportunities for original storytelling, particularly from regional markets, and bring diverse voices and perspectives to wider audiences.

NFDC chairman G. Krishnakumar said,“IFFI is a celebration of cinema and the people who make it possible. It brings together stories, cultures and creative voices from across the world. The diversity of films and voices is what makes this edition special. The theme, Stories Without Borders, captures the spirit of cinema beautifully.”

NFDC managing director Dhiraj Sing said, "This collaboration with Sony Pictures Networks India opens up new avenues for writers, creators and production houses to present original concepts across languages and formats.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said,“ Our partnership with NFDC through WAVES Bazaar is a step towards creating more avenues for writers and creators to bring their original concepts to us across languages and formats. We look forward to discovering fresh perspectives and compelling ideas for audiences.”

NFDC will manage submissions through the WAVES Bazaar portal( ) and shortlist entries based on mutually agreed criteria. Selected applicants will be invited to pitch their concepts to SPNI.