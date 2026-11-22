MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) The Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC), led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, has filed a police complaint against Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC), led by Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, accusing the later of filing false affidavits to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the battle between the two factions for establishing rights over the original party name -- All India Trinamool Congress and the electoral symbol of 'Flowers & Grass'.

Earlier this month, Abhishek Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member, wrote a letter to the ECI apprehending theft or robbing of crucial documents required to be submitted to the Commission for establishing rights over the original party name and the electoral symbol.

Now, the MAITC treasurer and former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member, Snehasish Chakraborty, had filed a police complaint against Ritabrata Banerjee and DTC chairpersons Arup Roy, claiming that the information submitted to the ECI by DTC was forged by a fake notary. He has also claimed to have all the evidence to prove his allegations.

In the letter written to the ECI earlier this month, Abhishek Banerjee's counsel alleged that a group of miscreants attacked the residence of the Diamond Harbour MP at Kalighat in South Kolkata on the intervening night of November 6 and 7.

As per the letter, this was not an isolated incident, but a well-planned plot to seize affidavits and documents prepared by Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) for submission to the Commission, for establishing rights over the original party name -- All India Trinamool Congress and electoral symbol of Flowers & Grass.

In the letter, it was further alleged that just before the attack, some unidentified persons using a police car had conducted surveillance or reconnaissance around the premises and taken photographs. The letter also mentioned that similar incidents of surveillance were observed on November 10 and 11.

Abhishek Banerjee's counsel also claimed in the letter that West Bengal government officials arrived at the residence of the Diamond Harbour MP on Thursday morning and broke down the security gate erected by the police in front of the MP's house.

As per the letter, in the context of previous attacks and constant surveillance, the breaking of the gate raised serious concerns about the safety of the MP and the security of the documents related to the pending case before the ECI.