

BlackRock's Elise Terry said on Saturday that tokenized ETFs could reach crypto holders who keep their assets in wallets and avoid big banks.

State Street's Anna Paglia said the case for tokenized ETFs depends on a clear use case, like the one behind the firm's tokenized money market fund. However, Vanguard's Janel Jackson compared the tokenization talk to earlier claims that direct indexing would kill ETFs.

Executives from BlackRock (BLK), State Street (STT) and Vanguard on Saturday downplayed the notion that tokenization could be an "ETF killer,” with BlackRock and State Street pointing to crypto holders who have shunned traditional banks as a possible new market.

Elise Terry of BlackRock, Anna Paglia of State Street and Janel Jackson of Vanguard were guests on Bloomberg's Trillions podcast. The three firms together control $35 trillion and about 70% of the U.S. ETF market, said Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst.

What Is Tokenization

Tokenization, which puts assets on a blockchain, like fund shares, is drawing growing interest from Wall Street. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said it could move assets seamlessly between money market funds, stocks, and bonds.

According to Coingecko, the top five tokenized funds by rank are SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (SOXL), iShares Core S & P 500 ETF (IVV) and ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ).

Balchunas questioned what it added for ETF investors. He said investors could already "type in any ticker on a brokerage platform and get almost everything for no fee instantly."

"So, what is tokenization really solving here?" he asked.

Wallets Over Banks

Terry, co-head of Americas for BlackRock's Global Product Solutions and head of Americas iShares, said she had the same doubt once. A chat with her hairdresser, who has been a Bitcoin (BTC) holder since 2015, changed her mind, said Terry. The hairdresser avoided big banks and custodians and kept everything in a crypto wallet, she said.

Terry said millions of investors hold wallets like that. She called them "an entire ecosystem of investors that we can reach if we tokenize our ETFs." She added, "I don't think it kills ETFs. I don't think it ends us. I think it's just another access point, and it's providing choice."

BlackRock already runs tokenized products. In August, the firm launched two tokenized money market funds, including one built for stablecoin issuers' reserves.

Use Case Comes First

Tokenization only works where there's a reason for tokenization, said Paglia, who is the Chief Business Officer at State Street Investment Management.

She added that the firm tokenized its first money market fund in April as clients wanted to use it as collateral with instant settlement.

Over time, a similar case for ETFs could emerge, Paglia said. Some investors want to avoid the traditional big bank, she said. "I don't think this is going to be an ETF killer at all,” Paglia argued.

Vanguard Shrugs Off Threats

Jackson, Head of Bank and Institutional at Vanguard Financial Advisor Services, said the industry has heard such warnings before. She pointed to years of talk that direct indexing would replace ETFs.

"There's always something trying to kill these ETFs," she said, while adding that tokenization could still be an interesting way to improve parts of the process.

Bitcoin's price was up over 1% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC moved to 'neutral' from the 'bearish' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

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